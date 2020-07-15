Maha: Two killed in car accident in Thane district

Two persons died on the spot and a woman was injured when their car collided with a bus in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district on Wednesday night, the police said. The victims were returning from Mumbai to Nashik when the car hit the divider near village Mankoli and collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction about 9.30 pm, said an official.

The driver and another man in the car were killed while a woman passenger was injured. She was admitted to nearby hospital. The deceased were identified as Vishal Bhoye and Amol Vable.