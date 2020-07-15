COVID-19: Raj records 6 more deaths, highest single-day spike of 866 cases

Six more deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 530, on official said. With 866 new cases, the state also recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, he said.

The total number of people infected with the virus in the state has now increased to 26,437 of which 6,405 are under treatment. Two deaths were recorded in Jaipur and one each in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Udaipur, health department officials said.

In Jaipur, the COVID-19 death toll has now increased to 178 followed by 65 in Jodhpur, 43 in Bharatpur, 27 in Kota, 26 in Ajmer, 21 in Bikaner, 18 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali, and 13 in Dholpur. The 866 new cases included 171 in Jodhpur, 164 in Alwar, 138 in Pali, 95 in Jaipur, 53 in Nagaur, 41 in Ajmer, 33 in Kota, and 24 in Barmer among others.

As many as 18,930 people have been discharged after treatment.