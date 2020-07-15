Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jobs to kin of WB govt employees who died due to COVID-19: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will provide jobs to the family members of state employees who died while leading the fight against COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:53 IST
Jobs to kin of WB govt employees who died due to COVID-19: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will provide jobs to the family members of state employees who died while leading the fight against COVID-19. At least 12 state government employees have died due to coronavirus infection, she said.

Banerjee said that the state government will also honor the deceased employees -- doctors, policemen, and health workers -- with medals and certificates. Besides, the kin of dead COVID-19 warriors will be compensated with Rs 10 lakh, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

"The state government will provide one member of the family of a deceased COVID Warrior with a job. The government is trying to establish a mechanism as per the person's capacity and capability. The Cabinet has given its approval today," Banerjee said. The chief minister also said that COVID-19 warriors in the private health sector will also be considered for the honor.

"The same compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a medal, and a certificate will be given in case a COVID Warrior in the private healthcare sector succumbs to the disease," a senior official of the state government later elaborated. Meanwhile, Banerjee urged the media to play a positive role so that the common people do not panic amid this ongoing pandemic.

Advising people to observe social distancing and wear masks, Banerjee said that the state government will be increasing the number of testing, tracking, and tracing, and eventually, these will show a surge in the number of coronavirus infections. On Wednesday, West Bengal witnessed 20 people succumbing to the disease taking the death toll in the state to 1,000, with the highest single-day spike of 1,589 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 34,427.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana attorney general says mask mandate likely illegal

Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, issued a legal opinion Wednesday saying the governors statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions to combat the outbreak appear to viola...

Walmart latest retailer to require customers to wear masks

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sams Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requiremen...

Philadelphia clarifies: Eagles might have fans in stands

A day after suggesting that no fans would be permitted at Eagles home games this season, the city of Philadelphia clarified the message on Wednesday. The mayors office provided a statement that said the moratorium on large events through th...

Ukraine leader nominates Shevchenko as new Central Bank head

Ukraines president on Wednesday nominated Kyrylo Shevchenko, head of the state-run Ukrgasbank, to become the new governor of the central bank two weeks after his predecessor quit over what he called systematic political pressure. The presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020