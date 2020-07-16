COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran
ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-07-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 11:45 IST
As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed over to respective district officials.
They will be quarantined for 14 days.
