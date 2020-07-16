Kamal Nath hits out at MP govt over Guna incident

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday hits out at the state government over the Guna incident in which a couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive. "It is very sad that the state is now recognised for atrocities on Dalits. This govt is govt of trade. It only announced that land will not be taken from the poor. But, the same is not followed. This is the real face of the government," Kamal Nath told ANI.

"The incident is very upsetting. Transferring officers is of no use, these tactics are only part of a show but building a good environment is what matters. Officers removed today will be posted someplace good tomorrow," Nath added. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed immediate removal of Collector and SP of Guna, after a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna.

A State government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said. The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district.

The duo is in stable condition. "Land has been allotted for college. So people, who had encroached it, were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition," Singh said. (ANI)