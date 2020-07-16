Police abused and beat us, says mother of Guna incident victim

Mother of the victim in Guna incident on Thursday said that she and her family requested police to allow them to reap agriculture produce, but the police personnel started abusing and beating them. "70 policemen came and asked us to vacate land saying it belongs to the government. We requested them to let us reap agriculture produce first. But they started abusing and beating us. My son took poison in anger but the police ignored. We admitted him to hospital," said the mother of the victim in the Guna incident.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that as soon as the government got to know of Guna incident, the Collector, IG and the SP were removed. The incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)