Man involved in multiple robberies held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

A man involved in multiple robberies was held after he suffered an injury in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. The accused was on a motorcycle with an associate, who managed to escape, when they were intercepted by the police near the Tilpatta chowk around midnight, the officials said.

"They took a 'kachcha rasta' where their motorcycle skidded and the duo fell off the vehicle but opened fire on a police team chasing them. One of them got hit by a police bullet in retaliatory firing and was nabbed, while the other managed to flee," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. The man held has been identified as Deepak, while the one absconding is known as Sanjay, and a combing operation is underway to track him, the officer said.

According to the police, Deepak is involved in cases of robberies and thefts in houses and has also been booked under the Arms Act. There are at least six FIRs registered against him at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, they added. The police said they have seized an illegal firearm, a stolen mobile phone and his motorcycle, and further proceedings were being carried out at the Surajpur police station.