NCW asks Patna HC to intervene in case of arrest of gangrape survivor

The NCW on Thursday urged the Patna High Court to intervene in the case of a gangrape survivor, who has been reportedly sent to jail on charges of obstructing court proceedings. According to media reports, a civil court in Araria district of Bihar has sent the woman to jail on charges of obstructing proceedings of the court. It also charged two social workers with the similar crime for assisting her. The National Commission for Women said it is perturbed by the incident and sought a detailed report in the matter.

"The Commission is perturbed by the reported incident and is concerned about the safety and security of the woman despite the enactment of Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to Registrar General of the Patna High Court Nawneet Kumar Pandey. "We are bringing this to your kind notice and urge for your kind intervention in the above mentioned matter and apprise the Commission with a detailed report," she said.