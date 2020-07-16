Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm

It is alleged that Manager Om Prakash was arrested while receiving the first tranche of a total bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the firm, they said. The agency also carried out searches at the residence of the official in Bhilwara and at his office in Jodhpur, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST
CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday. It is alleged that Manager Om Prakash was arrested while receiving the first tranche of a total bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the firm, they said.

The agency also carried out searches at the residence of the official in Bhilwara and at his office in Jodhpur, they said. NTPC Limited, earlier known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, has given the contract for maintenance of a solar plant at the NTPC Energy Generation Centre in Jodhpur to a private sector power behemoth, they said.

Om Prakash, responsible for overseeing the working of the plant, allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for clearing pending bills of the firm and allowing it to smoothly carry on with its work, they said. Following a complaint from the owner of the firm, the CBI laid a trap and caught Om Prakash red-handed receiving the bribe amount, they said.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: RGCB products for pandemic management get manufacturing license

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 PTI A cost-effective Rapid Antibody Card, developed indigenously by the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, is among the three key products that have obtained manufacturing license, lending a cutting...

Revenue of Indian cotton spinners to contract by 25-30 pc in FY21: Icra Ratings

Revenue of Indian cotton spinners is likely to decline by 25-30 per cent year-on-year in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic-led disruptions in manufacturing activities and weakness in demand in global as well as domestic markets, Icra Ratings...

EU regulators to probe Alexa, Siri and other voice assistants

EU competition regulators are seeking information from 400 companies to establish if there are problems in the market for voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri and other internet-connected devices that could lead to antitrust cases.The Eu...

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents on social media

Britain said on Thursday that Russia sought to interfere in the 2019 general election by illicitly acquiring sensitive documents relating to a planned free trade agreement with the United States and leaking them on social media. It is almos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020