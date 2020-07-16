Left Menu
Hry sees nearly 27 percent dip in fatal road accidents

From about 30 daily road mishaps reported in 2019 in the state, the number fell down to 22 in 2020. Similarly, the number of fatal road accidents dropped by 26.77 percent between January and June this year while injuries to people also saw a dip of 26.88 per cent, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Thursday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:22 IST
Haryana has registered nearly 27 percent fall in fatal road accidents between January and June this year compared to the corresponding period last year. From about 30 daily road mishaps reported in 2019 in the state, the number fell down to 22 in 2020.

Similarly, the number of fatal road accidents dropped by 26.77 percent between January and June this year while injuries to people also saw a dip of 26.88 per cent, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Thursday. He said the fall in road mishaps and fatalities has been possible due to better traffic safety measures, improved enforcement of traffic regulations by field units and the rising awareness about traffic safety.

The lockdown enforced from March 24 to May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 also contributed to the significant dip in road accidents in the State, he said. Sharing figures on traffic accidents, Virk said the number of road mishaps between January and June this year came down to 4,024 from 5,491 in 2019, showing a fall of 1,467 cases. The number of deaths in road accidents too went down by 678, from 2,532 in 2019 to 1,854 in 2020, he said in a statement.

“Similarly, incidents of injuries to people also saw a significant decline by 1,247. In total, 3,391 cases of injuries to people were reported till June 2020 as compared to 4,638 last year,” he said. “We are hoping that road mishaps could be reduced further. The police in consultation with different stakeholders have been working on remedial measures like identifying black spots and getting them rectified on priority, improving the road condition and putting up signage.

“In addition to spreading awareness about road safety, our field units are also keeping a close eye on drunken driving and over-speeding, the two major causes of accidents,” he added..

