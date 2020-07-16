Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman cop names lover as 'husband' to get quarantined with him

A woman police constable attached to Nagpur police was quarantined for suspected COVID-19 infection with a married man whom she was in relationship with, after she wrongly told to the authorities that he was her husband, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:41 IST
Woman cop names lover as 'husband' to get quarantined with him

A woman police constable attached to Nagpur police was quarantined for suspected COVID-19 infection with a married man whom she was in relationship with, after she wrongly told to the authorities that he was her husband, an official said on Thursday. The woman constable, who is unmarried, was to be moved to a quarantine centre after one of her colleagues recently tested COVID-19 positive, the official said.

"However, she told the authorities that her husband, who later turned out to be her boyfriend working with the postal department, should also be quarantined along with her. Accordingly, they were together kept at the quarantine facility in the Police Training Centre (PTC)," he said.

However, that man's real wife, who had no idea about his admission to the quarantine centre, was worried as he had not returned home for three days, the official said. She later somehow got to know about her husband's affair and came to the quarantine centre, but denied entry by the guards, the official said.

Thereafter, she lodged a complaint with Bajaj Nagar police against her husband, and met Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay in that connection, after which he ordered an inquiry into the matter. According to police sources, the woman constable and the man had met during a government project in October last year and got into a relationship.

DCP Zone II Vivek Masal, who is conducting the probe, said that the man was later shifted to another quarantine centre..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday. The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among ...

JM Financial's former VP settles insider trading case with Sebi

New Delhi, Jul 16 PTI&#160;JM Financial Ltds former vice president Atul Saraogi has settled an alleged insider trading case with Sebi by paying an amount of Rs 15 lakh towards settlement charges. During November 2013 to December 2016, the S...

Spain to cull 93,000 mink at a farm hit by coronavirus

Health authorities have ordered the culling of all 93,000 mink at a farm in eastern Spain to prevent human contagion after discovering that most of the animals there had been infected with the coronavirus. The farm in the village of La Pueb...

11 held for attacking police team in UP's Pratapgarh

Eleven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a police team in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said. Police have booked around 50 people in the case. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. According t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020