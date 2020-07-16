Five killed, four injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal

Five people were killed and four others injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Thursday evening, police said. The vehicle fell into an about 200-feet-deep gorge near Sunku Tapri on the Kharamukh-Bharmaur road, they said.

Nine people were travelling in the vehicle. While five died on the spot, four others suffered injuries, police said. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, they said.