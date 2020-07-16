Left Menu
Raj: Policeman held for graft in Kota

Posted at the Railway Colony Police Station, ASI Govind Singh had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant identified as Tipu for not arresting him in a case that he was investigating. The bribe amount was settled at Rs 20,000 following negotiations.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:26 IST
An assistant sub inspector of the Rajasthan Police was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Thursday. Posted at the Railway Colony Police Station, ASI Govind Singh had demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant identified as Tipu for not arresting him in a case that he was investigating.

The bribe amount was settled at Rs 20,000 following negotiations. Tipu had lodged a complaint with ACB, Kota (rural) on Wednesday wherein he alleged that a case was registered against his friend Juned at the Railway Colony Police Station.

Tipu alleged that despite not being named in the case, the ASI was threatening to arrest him if he did not pay Rs 50,000 as bribe, ACB inspector Vasudev said. The ASI asked Tipu to hand over the money near Borekheda Police Station where an ACB squad arrested him and recovered the bribe amount, he added.

A search operation by a separate ACB team is underway at the ASI's house in Dadwada area, he said, adding that Singh would be produced before the ACB court in the city on Friday..

