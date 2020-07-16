11 held for attacking police team in UP's Pratapgarh

Eleven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a police team in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, officials said. Police have booked around 50 people in the case. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a team of theirs reached Bhavdaspur village in the Sangramgarh area following a clash between two groups. “The police team was attacked by villagers there. Constables Akhilesh, Manish Kumar and Ravi Yadav were injured due to it," SP Abhishek Singh said

He said while 11 people were arrested, the search for others in on.