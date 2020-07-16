Two dead in building collapse incidents as rains lash Mumbai

Two people died and at least 15 were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a `chawl' (tenement) collapsed in suburban Malvani, many people were feared trapped under debris after part of an old building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area, civic officials said.

A part of a three-storey chawl in Malvani Gate Number 5 area in the western suburbs collapsed around 2.30 pm, a fire brigade official said. Four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances were rushed to the spot and 15 people were rescued from the debris, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While two persons died, 13 others were injured, said a BMC official, adding that the injured were sent to a private hospital in Malad East and discharged after treatment. Elsewhere, at least two persons were injured and several others were feared trapped under debris after a corner portion of an old six-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort around 4.45 pm, officials said.

Besides, several people were stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked. As much as 30 to 40 per cent part of the ground-plus- five storey Bhanushali Building on Mint Road collapsed around 4.45 pm.

Two people were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospital, said a BMC official. Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and ambulances were rushed. Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the spot.

The building had been partly vacated for repairs by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), BMC sources said.