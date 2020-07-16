Sikhs protest against Pakistan spy agency ISI for backing pro-Khalistan activities

Members of the Sikh community on Thursday held a protest here against Pakistan's spy agency ISI for backing pro-Khalistan activities and the Khalistan Referendum 2020, police said. There were around 50-60 Sikh protestors who tried to march towards the Pakistan High Commission from Teen Murti Marg. However, they were stopped near Chanakyapuri police station, a senior police officer said.

The protest, led by Sardar Manjit Singh GK, the international president of Jag Assara Guru Ott (Jathedar Santokh Singh), started at around 11.30 am, he said. Manjit Singh said they burnt two effigies, one of ISI chief and other of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of Sikhs For Justice, and cautioned them against interfering in Sikhs' affairs. Pannun is one of the nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani outfits, including four based in Pakistan, which have been designated terrorist outfits under provisions of UAPA Act earlier this month.

The demonstrators further raised pro-India slogans and warned Pannun and the ISI chief not to instigate terrorism and unlawful activities in India. "We have issues and we have been fighting for them. Death penalties have been given in 1984 riot cases. We will keep fighting for our issues with the government, but will not allow any foreign agency to disturb the secular fabric of our country," Manjit Singh said. The protestors shouted slogans against ISI for promoting pro-Khalistan activities and supporting the Khalistan Referendum 2020, an online campaign to demand a separate homeland for the Sikhs.

The "Referendum 2020" is an initiative of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has been banned by the Indian government. The Centre in a July 10, 2019 notification had declared SFJ as an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. "Sikhs are prospering in India and we don't approve or support any malicious agenda of Pannun and he has no authority to act on behalf of Sikhs," Manjit Singh said. He also claimed that he received a threat from a Pakistan-based Sikh on Thursday.

"Gopal Singh Chawla, Pakistani Khalistani activist based in Nankana Sahib and close aide of Hafiz Saeed, issued video at behest of ISI threatening to target and instigate more violence against me and other Indian Sikh leaders in New Delhi," he said.