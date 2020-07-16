Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toilet - Ek Prema Katha: A real-life replay in Jagdishpur village

Taking cognizance of the incidents, the authorities, however, have already arranged for the construction of a public toilet in the village, they added. Asked about the incidents, Kushinagar’s Chief Development Officer Anand Kumar said, “The issue of women leaving homes due to toilets in Jagdishpur village has come to our cognizance after the district panchayti raj officer (DPRO) visited the village and met the families not having toilets." "Toilets have already been constructed for those whose names were there in the government list.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:52 IST
Toilet - Ek Prema Katha: A real-life replay in Jagdishpur village
Representative image Image Credit:

In a real-life replay of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha", half a dozen women from a village in the neighbouring Kushinagar district have left their husbands' homes because of no toilets there. The incidents occurred in the Jagdishpur village under Padrauna block in Kushinagar district, where over six women left their in-laws' places for their parents' homes, said officials.

The village is located in a low-lying area and suffers from heavy water logging during the rainy season, greatly inconveniencing the women without toilet facilities in their homes, they said. Taking cognizance of the incidents, the authorities, however, have already arranged for the construction of a public toilet in the village, they added.

Asked about the incidents, Kushinagar's Chief Development Officer Anand Kumar said, "The issue of women leaving homes due to toilets in Jagdishpur village has come to our cognizance after the district panchayti raj officer (DPRO) visited the village and met the families not having toilets." "Toilets have already been constructed for those whose names were there in the government list. Toilets are being arranged also for the families not having the facility. The construction of a public toilet has already started in the village," the officer said. DPRO Raghvendra Dwivedi had visited the village earlier on Thursday to inspect the construction of the toilet in the village.

The village head, Ram Naresh Yadav, also said toilets were not constructed in some houses as their owners' names were not there in the list. All the women who left their respective in-laws' places due to the lack of toilet facility were married within the last two years.

As per villagers, they had demanded toilet constructions before or soon after their marriages, a condition which was not met in many cases. Due to heavy rains this year, they were facing problems in going out of their houses, so they left their husbands' homes, they added. The story of the film, Toilet – Ek Prema Katha, too was related to a village in Gorakhpur district. The film was a satirical comedy in support of the governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October

Englands football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8. Gareth Southgates side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020. England and Wales have last played ...

Kochi: Photographer saves life of man presumed dead

A man in Kochi who was presumed to be dead, was sent for the treatment after a photographer alarmed the police present at the spot. Edathala police officials asked Tomy Thomas, a photographer to take the pictures of a dead man, Sivadasan ne...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest match postponed again due to six COVID-19 cases

The Romanian league match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste was called off for a second time on Thursday after six Dinamo players tested positive for the coronavirus, the domestic professional league LPF said. The game, part o...

Delhi minister congratulates SC student on scoring full marks in class 12

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday congratulated&#160;Tushar Singh, a Scheduled Caste student who scored 100 per cent marks in class 12 exams, and promised him all support in further studies.&#160; Singh, a resid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020