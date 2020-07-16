Delhi police constable found hanging

A Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in north Delhi's Burari area on Thursday, police said. The victim, Parikshit (26), was posted with the PCR unit in central district, they said. The body was found by the victim’s father-in-law Devender, who is a head constable, a police official said

"The house was locked from inside and there was no space to enter into the premises. The door was cut and the victim was found hanging through a ceiling fan using a piece of cloth," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said. The victim’s family members, who reside in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, have been informed about the incident, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they said

The wife of the deceased is also posted with the PCR unit of the central district. The matter is being investigated, police added. PTI NIT SRY