Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's consular access to Jadhav an eyewash, says his friend

Tulsidas Pawar, a childhood friend of Jadhav, said Pakistan was doing all this just to impress the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was approached by India last year. Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:11 IST
Pak's consular access to Jadhav an eyewash, says his friend
Kulbushan Jadhav Image Credit: ANI

Pakistans move of providing consular access to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday was just a show-off by the neighboring country, his close friend said here. Tulsidas Pawar, a childhood friend of Jadhav, said Pakistan was doing all this just to impress the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which was approached by India last year.

Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017. India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

Miffed with Pakistan's behavior, Pawar said Islamabad, by providing consular access to Jadhav, wants to show that it has done something in the matter. It was just a show-off by the neighboring country, he said.

Pakistan did not obey ICJs orders passed a year ago, he said, adding Government of India should again raise this matter before the ICJ. They did not give proper treatment to Jadhav's mother and wife when they visited him in jail, Pawar said.

Pakistan officials were present during the meeting and they even recorded their conversation, he said. Pakistan is also torturing Jadhav, Pawar alleged.

Recently, Pakistan claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review petition against his sentence. This indicated the Indian prisoner is being tortured by Pakistan, he said.

"India should not entertain falsehood of Pakistan and take stern action to ensure safe release of our friend," Pawar said. Kulbhushan Jadhav is the son of Sudhir Jadhav, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, and spent his childhood in the Parel area of the metropolis.

On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Office claimed that two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided "unimpeded and uninterrupted" consular access to Jadhav. Tough Pakistan Foreign ministry had assured India that the consular access would be unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional, it turned out that the arrangements of the meeting were not in accordance with the assurances made by Islamabad, the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous governm...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative programme for the construction of the ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...

Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist while diving for a ball. The injury happened Wednesday at Seattles T-Mobile Park, where the 19-year-old outfielder was participating in a postgame dri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020