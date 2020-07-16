Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF hands protest note to BGB after jawan attacked by cattle smugglers on IB

"Taking advantage of the muddy field and jute crop, both the smugglers fled towards Bangladesh leaving behind the cattle," the BSF's south Bengal frontier said in a statement issued in Kolkata. "After this incident of injury to the jawan, the BSF company commander held a flag meeting with his counterpart from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and handed over a protest note to them with the request to ensure that no criminal from Bangladesh enters into India by violating the sanctity of the international boundary," the BSF said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:11 IST
BSF hands protest note to BGB after jawan attacked by cattle smugglers on IB

The Border Security Force has handed over a "protest note" to their Bangladeshi counterparts BGB after its jawan was attacked by cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal, the force said on Thursday. It said constable Bubai Nurki suffered a fracture on his finger when he was trying to thwart cattle smuggling and had nabbed a Bangaldeshi smuggler near the Jalangi border post in Murshidabad district at about 4 pm on Wednesday.

As soon as the BSF jawan nabbed one of the cattle smugglers, his accomplice "suddenly attacked" him with a stick, it said. "Taking advantage of the muddy field and jute crop, both the smugglers fled towards Bangladesh leaving behind the cattle," the BSF's south Bengal frontier said in a statement issued in Kolkata.

"After this incident of injury to the jawan, the BSF company commander held a flag meeting with his counterpart from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and handed over a protest note to them with the request to ensure that no criminal from Bangladesh enters into India by violating the sanctity of the international boundary," the BSF said. It said cattle smuggling incidents along this front are occurring frequently in view of the 'qurbani Eid' festival that falls this month-end.

"The frustration and desperation level of smugglers is so high that they are attacking BSF troops on duty after organising themselves into large groups and they use bricks, sticks, daggers, sickles and a cleaver-shaped knife called 'dah' to attack BSF troops," the border guarding force said. "In few incidents, the smugglers have used country-made pistols and bombs also (to attack BSF personnel)," it said.

It further said the BSF authorities of south Bengal frontier Kolkata are determined to ensure that no loss to the life and property of BSF troops would be accepted at any cost.  The south Bengal frontier of the border force mans over 940 km out of the total 4,096 km India-Bangladesh front that runs along the eastern flank of the country..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Pemex boss Lozoya leaves Spain to face charges in Mexico

A former boss of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos Pemex who is wanted in Mexico, left Spain on Thursday, authorities said, heading back home to face corruption charges that could weigh heavily on leaders of the previous governm...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative programme for the construction of the ...

FBI leads search for hackers who hijacked Twitter accounts, scammed bitcoins

The FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, according to sources familiar with the situation, as more Washington lawmakers raised alarms about the breach of high-profile accounts on the social media platform. Earlier the law enf...

Mariners prospect Rodriguez out with broken wrist

Seattle Mariners prospect Julio Rodriguez sustained a hairline fracture in his left wrist while diving for a ball. The injury happened Wednesday at Seattles T-Mobile Park, where the 19-year-old outfielder was participating in a postgame dri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020