Woman arrested for `killing' mother-in-law

A 32-year-old woman was arrested by Tilak Nagar police here on Thursday for allegedly killing her mother-in-law. Sajabai Patil (70), resident of suburban Chembur, was found in a pool of blood inside the bathroom of her house on Monday.

She was declared dead before admission at hospital. Probe revealed that Sajabai did not get along with her daughter-in-law Anjana (32), the police officer said.

"Recently Sajabai had withdrawn some money from her savings account. On Monday, she could not find the money and accused her daughter-in-law of stealing it which led to a quarrel," he said. In a fit of rage, Anjana allegedly strangulated the older woman with a charging cable and also hit her on the head with a cricket bat.

When Sajabai lost consciousness, the accused fled to her mother's house in the same building, the official said, adding that further probe was on..