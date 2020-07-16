Left Menu
Woman arrested for `killing' mother-in-law

Probe revealed that Sajabai did not get along with her daughter-in-law Anjana (32), the police officer said. "Recently Sajabai had withdrawn some money from her savings account. On Monday, she could not find the money and accused her daughter-in-law of stealing it which led to a quarrel," he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:23 IST
A 32-year-old woman was arrested by Tilak Nagar police here on Thursday for allegedly killing her mother-in-law. Sajabai Patil (70), resident of suburban Chembur, was found in a pool of blood inside the bathroom of her house on Monday.

"Recently Sajabai had withdrawn some money from her savings account. On Monday, she could not find the money and accused her daughter-in-law of stealing it which led to a quarrel," he said. In a fit of rage, Anjana allegedly strangulated the older woman with a charging cable and also hit her on the head with a cricket bat.

When Sajabai lost consciousness, the accused fled to her mother's house in the same building, the official said, adding that further probe was on..

