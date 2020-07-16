India has good recovery rate and low mortality: AIIMS Director on COVID-19

India has a good recovery rate despite witnessing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Thursday. On being asked about the rising COVID-19 cases, Dr Guleria told ANI, "The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in India because of the huge population of our country. But, we have a good recovery rate and the mortality rate is also very low."

"We have to be more vigilant about the precautionary measures such as social distancing and wearing masks until the vaccine comes," Guleria said. The AIIMS Director also informed, "Currently, there are 4-5 Indian companies working on the COVID-19 vaccine but it will nearly 6-9 months to be out in market for public use."

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan launched the OPD consultation in Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD in AIIMS. During the inauguration, the Union Minister also announced that three more blocks, which are currently under construction, will be inaugurated around Diwali.

Guleria said, "OPD was soft-launched in February with three floors and now the OPD is launched with complete operations." "Although we had started teleconsultation during COVID-19, there were some patients who need to come to the hospital," he further added.

Guleria also stated that it has a unique OPD with an underground parking facility and Hi-tech robotic laboratory which can give test results within a day. (ANI)