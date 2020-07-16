Superintendent of Tezpur jail in Assam arrested on charges of

The superintendent of Tezpur Central Jail in Assam was arrested on Thursday on charges of molestation and misappropriation of government properties, police said. Sonitpur's Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta said the jail superintendent was arrested on the basis of two cases registered at the Tezpur Sadar police station.

"The spouse of a jail inmate has recently lodged an FIR alleging that the jailer had molested her when she had gone to meet her husband," Mahanta said. He further said that police filed another case after getting a complaint that the accused allegedly sold valuable properties of the jail.

"Based on these FIRs, the Tezpur Police today arrested the accused and after his medical test, he was produced in the court, which sent him to jail," Mahanta said..