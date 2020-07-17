Three militants were killed in encounter in J-K, two security personnel injured

Three militants were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in the Nagnad area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. Three militants were killed and two security personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.