Demand for 'made in India' toys increase in Gujarat's Rajkot amid Chinese products boycott

Toy industries of Rajkot witness revival in demand for products amid the campaign for boycotting the sale and use of Chinese products in wake of the Galwan Valley faceoff in mid-June. "Almost 80 to 90 per cent of toys are being imported from China. And with such an increase in demand, it is an opportunity to grow the domestic market as well as increasing the prospects of exporting to other countries, helping boost the Indian economy," Arvind Jala, co-director of Aditi Toys told ANI.

"In the next three-four months we hope that we would make more than 100 products and in one year, we would make more than 200 products so that we would be able to fulfill the demand of the Indian market." Jala opined that there are very few toy entrepreneurs but believes that this industry can be a potential one for entrepreneurs to tap into.

"There are very few toy entrepreneurs in the country at the moment making it a good opportunity for entrepreneurs to delve into. The competition too is also low and compared to other industries, there are more employment opportunities over here," he said. Subhash Jala, the co-director of the toy company said that with anti-China movements across the country taking place wherein people have been boycotting Chinese products, there has been a demand for made-in-India products these days.

"The anti-Chinese movement has made people demand made-in-India products these days," he said. On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)