Yet another TN Minister tests positive for coronavirus
Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected. After learning that Kafeel tested positive for the virus, Palaniswami said he spoke to her over phone and enquired about her health. On his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said he prayed to the Almighty for her speedy recovery.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 12:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the fourth minister in the state to get affected. Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday wished her a speedy recovery.
Kafeel holds the portfolios, including labor, urban and rural employment, and the Wakf Board. After learning that Kafeel tested positive for the virus, Palaniswami said he spoke to her over the phone and enquired about her health.
On his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said he prayed to the Almighty for her speedy recovery. Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan was the first Minister to test positive and has recovered.
Electricity Minister P Thangamani and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju are being treated for the virus.
ALSO READ
Criminal case registered against unknown person in connection with NLCIL Tamil Nadu fire incident
Manickam Tagore writes to Harsh Vardhan regarding Rapid Antigen Test in southern districts of Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu: Four die while cleaning sewage tank in Thoothukudi
Two farmers held for killing female elephant in Tamil Nadu
4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu