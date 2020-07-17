Migrants suffering due to coronavirus pandemic, lockdown: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:33 IST
BSP chief Mayawati on Friday stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state. "The lakhs of migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh and are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. They are in search of a job but due to unemployment they are reeling under pathetic financial stress. This situation of them is very serious and a worrisome issue," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.
"In most government made COVID care centres in Uttar Pradesh, adequate cleanliness and arrangements have not been made. It would be better for the government to pay attention that these COVID care centres do not become the centers of spreading the disease," she said in another tweet. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website as of now, The active cases in the state are 15720. The cured and discharged are 26675 The death toll is at 1046. The number of cases of coronavirus are 43441 in the state. (ANI)
