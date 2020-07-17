34 people, including 31 BSF jawans test COVID-19 positive in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

As many as 34 people, including 31 BSF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, officials said on Friday. With the detection of 34 new cases, the district's coronavirus tally mounted to 253, of which seven have died, the official said. In a statement, Dr Jasbir Singh, Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, said 31 Border Security Force personnel from its Subsidiary Training Centre at Kharkan have tested positive for coronavirus

As on Thursday, the death toll in Punjab due to COVID-19 stood at 230 while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 9,094. PTI CORR SUN VSD TDSTDS