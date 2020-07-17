34 people, including 31 BSF jawans test COVID-19 positive in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
As many as 34 people, including 31 BSF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, officials said on Friday. With the detection of 34 new cases, the district's coronavirus tally mounted to 253, of which seven have died, the official said.PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:14 IST
As many as 34 people, including 31 BSF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, officials said on Friday. With the detection of 34 new cases, the district's coronavirus tally mounted to 253, of which seven have died, the official said. In a statement, Dr Jasbir Singh, Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, said 31 Border Security Force personnel from its Subsidiary Training Centre at Kharkan have tested positive for coronavirus
As on Thursday, the death toll in Punjab due to COVID-19 stood at 230 while the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 9,094. PTI CORR SUN VSD TDSTDS
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- BSF
- Hoshiarpur
- Kharkan
ALSO READ
Punjab CM directs Cooperation Minister to ensure payment to cane growers
Punjab: Pro-Khalistan outfit member Pannun, associates charged with sedition
Parents upset over HC order allowing Punjab schools to collect tuition fee during lockdown
Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar
Punjab's COVID-19 count reaches 5,784 with 120 new cases