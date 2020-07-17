'India For Assam' to raise fund for the flood-hit state

An intiative called 'India for Assam' has been launched to create awareness about the current flood calamity in the state and help in rehabilitation. The initiative, launched by media conglomerate Times Network, has urged all countrymen to help Assam by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a release by the company said.

Floods are a recurrent feature every year in Assam and this year it has submerged 27 districts and affected more than 40 lakh residents. "Assam flood situation continues to remain grim, painfully displacing both humans and wildlife," the release said urging for donations.

Times Network MD and CEO M K Anand was quoted in the release : Assam is facing the worst of natures fury, even as it confronts COVID-19. Efforts to restore normalcy in Assam requires our immediate attention. 'India for Assam' is a clarion call to the nation, appealing to all Indians to step forward and generously donate to the task of relief & rehabilitation. Times Network in its continuous news reportage through news stories, special feature, explainer videos, website articles and digital videos will extensively cover the Assam flood and aid the relief efforts through a fund raiser plea, he said.

The 'India for Assam' national level drive will run through Times Now, Times Now World, Mirror Now and on timesnownews.com to create maximum assistance in the rehabilitation efforts, Anand added..