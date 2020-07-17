Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali man tonsured, made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' in Varanasi

A case has been registered after a video went viral in which some people can be seen tonsuring a man, apparently a Nepali national, and forcing him to say "Jai Shri Ram" and "Nepal PM Murdabad".

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:23 IST
Nepali man tonsured, made to shout 'Jai Shri Ram' in Varanasi
A grab of the man from the viral video.. Image Credit: ANI

A case has been registered after a video went viral in which some people can be seen tonsuring a man, apparently a Nepali national, and forcing him to say "Jai Shri Ram" and "Nepal PM Murdabad". The police said that Arun Pathak, convenor of Vishwa Hindu Sena, is behind the act.

"A video has gone viral in which Arun Pathak, a person who runs an organisation, was seen tonsuring a man's head. Pathak did it in anger over a statement by Nepal PM. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the person," Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, Varanasi City told reporters here. In the viral video, the man is seated cross-legged near a river and is made to shout slogans against "Vishwa Hindu Sena Zindabad", "Hindustan Zindabad" and "Nepal PM Murdabad".

'Jai Shri Ram' has also been written on the man's scalp by the members of the group. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak said that one of the accused in the incident has been arrested and efforts are underway to nab others as well.

"One of the persons involved in the incident has been arrested. He was the one who shot the video. Others are also being nabbed and strict action will be taken. Arun Pathak, who runs an organisation is the main accused. Others are members of his organisation. Pathak posted the video on social media," he said. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali.

"Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj," he had said. Nepal Foreign Ministry had later sought to downplay the row over Oli's remarks and said the Prime Minister "was simply highlighting the importance of further studies" and the remarks were not meant to debasing the significance of Ayodhya and the cultural value it bears." (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arteta confident Aubameyang's future lies with Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday that he is positive about captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangs future at the club while he does not want to lose striker Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang, the clubs top scorer this season with 20 league...

Soccer-Buhagiar brace fires Sydney to 3-1 win as A-League resumes

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a late brace in a three-minute burst to give A-League champions Sydney FC a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix on Friday as professional soccer resumed in Australia after a four-month hiatus due to COVID-19. Th...

Bangladeshi hospital owner arrested over fake virus tests

Security officials in Bangladesh have arrested the owner of two hospitals that issued thousands of fake coronavirus test reports as he attempted to flee the country to India, officials said Thursday. Mohammed Shahed, a member of the governi...

Indian-origin lawyer-poet appointed Honorary Prof of English and Law in UK

Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool. Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020