Dalai Lama saddened by Assam floods, writes to CM expressing solidarity

The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the relief and rescue efforts of the government and expressing solidarity with the suffering masses. "The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:25 IST
Dalai Lama (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

The Dalai Lama has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and devastation of properties due to flooding in parts of Assam. The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the relief and rescue efforts of the government and expressing solidarity with the suffering masses.

"The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year. Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many, due to flooding in many parts of your state," the Dalai Lama said in his letter. "I appreciate that the state government is doing everything it can to rescue those affected and that relief efforts are underway. As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Assam, I am making a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards relief and rescue efforts," he said.

Around 40 lakh people in 27 of Assam's 33 districts are affected by the deluge. The total number of people killed in flood-related incidents in the state this year has gone up to 97. While 71 people died due to the deluge, 26 were killed in landslides till July 16, according to officials.

