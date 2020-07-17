Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost half of inmates at jail in south Kashmir test COVID-19 positive: Jail superintendent

District authorities, including the municipality, have carried out spraying, fumigation and other things to contain the spread of the virus, Bhat said. Prisons department pfficials while there was a spurt in the number of cases at the district jail in Anantnag, there were no reports of any positive cases from other jails in the Union Territory.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:49 IST
Almost half of inmates at jail in south Kashmir test COVID-19 positive: Jail superintendent

Almost half of the inmates at a jail in south Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19, but their condition is stable, officials said on Friday, and stressed that spraying, fumigation and other steps to curb the spread of the virus were carried out at a number of prisons. Superintendent of Anantnag District Jail Syroz Ahmad Bhat said, "Of the 190 inmates at the prison, 86 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus infection." "Measures have been taken to contain the spread of the infection among other prisoners. We have isolated these 86 prisoners. Forty-eight of them have been shifted to a nearby facility at high ground, while the rest have been placed in two separate blocks within the jail complex," he told PTI.

Bhat said the condition of all the coronavirus-infected prisoners was stable. "A special team of the health department regularly checks them. We are providing them a special diet. All of them are stable and there has been no complication," he said, adding that among the infected prisoners were several separatist activists.

The first positive case, who was admitted at Government Medical College Anantnag, has recovered from the disease and has been shifted to the high ground facilty, the jail superintendent said. The situation was very much under control. District authorities, including the municipality, have carried out spraying, fumigation and other things to contain the spread of the virus, Bhat said.

Prisons department pfficials while there was a spurt in the number of cases at the district jail in Anantnag, there were no reports of any positive cases from other jails in the Union Territory. "There are no report of coronavirus positive cases from other prisons so far," an official said.

They said detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) were issued in March and those were being strictly implemented in all the jails across the Union Territory. The officials said various instructions to contain the spread of the virus have been passed to jail superintendents in the wake of the infections at the Anantnag district jail.    "Instructions have been passed that in case a prisoner or a staff member was symptomatic, or complains about any common symptoms, then it should be brought into the notice of the prison control room immediately and the regular drill of the medical staff is undertaken.

"Those who have tested positive can be shifted and their contacts be quarantined and tested according to the protocol. Also, the jail superintendents have been directed to liaise with the nodal officers at isolation facilities or COVID wellness centres so that if any need arises, shifting of people is easy," the official said. Senior officers of the department were closely monitoring the situation, they added..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app, New York Times reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, who founded the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times reported, citing two officials...

Arise Sir Tom Moore: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth II knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the novel coronavirus outbreak by raising over 40 million for health workers. The World War Two ...

Bengal BJP MLA's wife moves Calcutta HC, seek CBI inquiry into husband's death

The wife of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging near his home earlier this week, approached the Calcutta High Court on Friday seeking a CBI inquiry into her husbands death. Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy, has moved ...

Karnataka conducting 297 tests per day per million population: Minister

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisationss recommendation, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020