Jailbird with suspected COVID-19 flees from hospital, caught

Hyderabad, July 17 (PTI): An undertrial with suspected COVID-19, hospitalised in Warangal district of Telangana, escaped from the hospital and was caught, police said on Friday. The prisoner, serving a jail term in connection with theft cases, had a severe bout of cough and was taken with police escort to the government hospital on Thursday to be tested for the virus.

Later in the afternoon, he fled from the hospital while the escorts were having lunch, a police official told PTI. He was caught in Warangal in the early hours of Friday, the official said adding that the jailbird's test results are awaited.