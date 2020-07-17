Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand Academic Council announces Class 12 exam results

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:45 IST
Jharkhand Academic Council announces Class 12 exam results
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on Friday. A total of 75,638 students had appeared in the Science stream, of which 44,626 students passed. The pass percentage stands at 59 per cent, which is 2 per cent more than the last year. Last year, the aggregate result was 57 per cent in the Science stream.

As many as 28,130 students had appeared in the Commerce stream, of which 21,765 students passed. The pass percentage stands at 77.37 per cent. Last year, the aggregate result was 70.44 per cent in Commerce. In the Arts stream, 1,27,532 had appeared for the examinations, of which 1,05,256 passed. The pass percentage stands at 82.53 per cent. Last year, the aggregate result was 79.97 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Knife crime in England and Wales highest in over 9 years

Knife crime in England and Wales rose to its highest level since comparable statistics began to be gathered nine years ago, with London reporting a 28 annual rise in knife killings over the past year. Offences involving knives or sharp inst...

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education declares class 12 results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education WBCHSE declared the Class 12 board exam results on Friday. WBCHSE president, Mahua Das released the results of the Higher Secondary Examination at a press conference at the Salt Lake Vid...

TN govt to set up turmeric research institute in Erode

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to establish a Turmeric Research Institute at Modakurichi in the district to enhance production and help the growers realise more income, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday. The institute will...

Designer-models and a palazzo photoshoot at Gucci's post-lockdown show

Gucci abandoned the catwalk for the launch of its new Epilogue collection on Friday, opting instead for portraits of its designers modelling their creations and a 12-hour livestream video from its campaign shoot in a resplendent palazzo in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020