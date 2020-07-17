Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:27 IST
Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, prompting the Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said.
"At around 2120 hours on Friday, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to shelling of mortars along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district," a defense spokesperson said.
"The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said. Firing and shelling between the two sides were continuing when the last report came in, officials said.
