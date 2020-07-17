Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T dept seizes Rs 12-cr after raids on 3 Rajasthan-based business groups

They said the department has also recovered jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 crore after it "almost" completed the searches that covered 43 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Kota. About Rs 12 crore cash has been seized from various premises apart from the recovery of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore, official sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:08 IST
I-T dept seizes Rs 12-cr after raids on 3 Rajasthan-based business groups

The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 12 crore cash after it conducted searches at the premises of three Rajasthan-based groups early this week on charges of tax evasion, officials said on Friday. They said the department has also recovered jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 crore after it "almost" completed the searches that covered 43 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Kota.

About Rs 12 crore cash has been seized from various premises apart from the recovery of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore, official sources said. They said at least Rs 5 crore cash, out of the total, was recovered from a locker in Mumbai while prohibitory orders have been issued on about a dozen such bank accounts in the four cities.

The searches were launched on July 13 amid a brewing political crisis in the ruling Congress party in the desert state. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the tax department, had said on Monday that "search and survey operations were conducted on three groups at 20 premises in Jaipur, six in Kota, eight in Delhi and nine in Mumbai".

The searches came amidst an intense power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot and the action was criticised by the Congress party even as the department said the raids were carried out after it obtained "reliable inputs" of tax evasion by the groups under the scanner. "One of the groups covered is involved in several business activities like hotel, hydro power projects, metal and auto sectors. It is suspected to have invested unaccounted income generated from these activities into real estate," the CBDT had said.

The second group, it said, is engaged in the business of trading of silver and gold jewellery and antique silver articles and has associate enterprises in various countries like the UK and the USA, and also has properties and bank accounts in these countries. "The main allegation against the group is that a substantial part of its silver jewellery business is carried out outside the regular books of accounts," the CBDT had said.

The third group, it added, is involved in hotel business. "The source of investment in the same remains to be verified," it said.

The CBDT said several incriminating evidences in the form of loose papers, diaries, digital data were found that indicate bullion trading in cash, investment of cash in properties among others..

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight medium intensity quakes hit Mizoram and A&N islands

Five medium-intensity earthquakes hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands, while three quakes rocked the northeastern state of Mizoram on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Four of the quakes of over 4.5 magnitude occurred withi...

Argentina to ease Buenos Aires restrictions after nearly four months of tight lockdown

Argentina will gradually loosen a lockdown that has lasted nearly four months in and around Buenos Aires, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, after tougher restrictions since the start of July helped slow the spread of new COVID-19 ...

Georgia politicians clash over masks as Chicago unveils hybrid school reopening plan

A national debate over whether to require face coverings to slow the coronavirus pandemic boiled over in the U.S. state of Georgia on Friday, after Governor Brian Kemp sued Atlantas mayor to prevent her from mandating masks. Kemps clash wit...

Venezuela: UN report highlights criminal control of mining area, and wider justice concerns

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said that Venezuelan authorities had failed to investigate crimes linked to the industry, in the region of Arco Minero del Orinoco, including extortion, amputation and miners being buried alive. UN Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020