Over 500 people challaned for not wearing masks in J-K's Rajouri, Samba

Police have recovered nearly Rs 2 lakh as fine in the last three days from over 500 people, including government officials, for not wearing face masks in Rajouri and Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration said on Friday. Police in Samba district have booked 152 people for not wearing masks in the last two days, district officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:15 IST
Police have recovered nearly Rs 2 lakh as fine in the last three days from over 500 people, including government officials, for not wearing face masks in Rajouri and Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration said on Friday. In Rajouri district, police have launched a drive to ensure people comply with the rules and wear face masks, Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

He said 378 people have been challaned in the last three days for not wearing masks and Rs 1,50,000 has been recovered from them as fine. Even some senior officers of the civil department as well as policemen have been fined for violating government guidelines, the SSP said.  Police in Samba district have booked 152 people for not wearing masks in the last two days, district officials said.

