PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:28 IST
SIT probing into Vikas Dubey’s criminal antecedents solicits info from people

A SIT set up to enquire into the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his henchmen, has sought information from the people on the gangster’s criminal antecedents, including his alleged connivance with various authorities. The three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, on Friday issued a mobile number besides an e-mail id and postal addresses for the people, including their representatives, to contact the SIT to apprise it of whatever they may know about a nine-point probe agenda of the enquiry team.

Maintaining that it has to submit its probe report to the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by July 31, the probe panel, also comprising Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG J Ravindra Goud, said people can contact it between July 20 and 24 in the afternoon. "The enquiry will be conducted at the office of ACS Bhoosreddy. Those who want to provide evidence, documentary or oral, can meet him personally between Jul 20 and Jul 24 in the afternoon," an official statement issued here said.

Those interested in providing details or evidence can also give the same on phone and email or through a letter, it said. The team is probing the sequence of events leading to the Kanpur ambush and the role of Dubey's sympathisers and political patrons and had visited Kanpur on Sunday, said an official. The SIT had also gathered information from the Kanpur’s district magistrate and senior superintendent of police Kanpur about Dubey's rise and the cases lodged against him apart from the post-ambush actions, the official said. They had also asked the DM and SSP to explain as to why no process was initiated to cancel the gangster's bail in earlier cases lodged against him and the arms licenses issued to Dubey's henchmen. The SIT is probing how despite being involved in several criminal cases, the gang members could manage to get arms licenses, it said The team has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases against Dubey.

The SIT will also ascertain what actions were taken to cancel the bail of "such a dreaded criminal", besides the actions against him under the Goonda Act, the National Security Act, Gangsters Act, and if there was any laxity and at what level, it added. On July 3, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village in Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey. Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhaunti area in Kanpur.

