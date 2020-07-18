UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes financial assistance under state govt schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed financial assistance to 'Naveen Rojgar Chatri Yojna' and 'Pandit Deendayal Swarojgar Yojana' beneficiaries through online transactions. "I would like to congratulate these beneficiaries. As you all know that we are fighting a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. People around the world have been hit financially due to the virus," said Yogi Adityanath.

"In the near future, we would aim to bring 10 lakh families of scheduled caste and the scheduled tribe under the state government's schemes. Once we will be able to make these communities financially independent, then only we can pave way for eradication of social inequality," he added. Meanwhile, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow said 247 samples out of total 5,156 were detected positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 43,441 COVID-19 cases in the state.