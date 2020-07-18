Left Menu
Gwalior: Minor gangraped, teacher among two held

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped by a coaching centre owner and his associate multiple times in Gwalior. The accused have been arrested.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:34 IST
The accused have been arrested in the case. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was gangraped by a coaching center owner and his associate multiple times in Gwalior. The accused have been arrested. Shailendra Bhargav, station incharge, Thatipur police station said, "The accused including her coaching teacher blackmailed her after making objectionable videos. The victim says she had undergone abortion twice. Accused arrested, further probe on."

"The girl was a minor. They harassed her for three years. The police arrested the accused within three hours of filing of the complaint. The accused were identified as Mukesh Yadav and Rahul Yadav. While Mukesh used to be her neighbor, Rahul was her teacher. The girl had abortions twice. The girl claimed that she was harassed both at her home as well as the institute," he said. Bhargav said the two accused are being questioned and will then be presented before a court.

