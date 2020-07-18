Maha NCP MLC tests coronavirus positive: official

An MLC from Parbhani district in Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior district administration official said on Saturday. The rapid antigen test of the MLC, who is a senior leader of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), returned a positive result on Friday, the official said.

"He is tested positive and admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad," the official told PTI. Earlier, cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde and Ashok Chavan had tested positive for the viral infection and recovered after treatment.