Probe against former NIT-Hamirpur director to begin next week

The one-man committee of the HRD ministry led by one of its senior officers will be visiting Hamirpur on Tuesday to inquire into the allegations against former director Professor Vinod Yadava, he added. Local Congress MLA Rajinder Rana and a section of staff of the institution had levelled allegations of wrongdoing against the former director.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:10 IST
Representative image

A committee set up by the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry will initiate a probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment and purchases by the former NIT-Hamirpur director, an official spokesman said on Saturday. The one-man committee of the HRD ministry led by one of its senior officers will be visiting Hamirpur on Tuesday to inquire into the allegations against former director Professor Vinod Yadava, he added.

Local Congress MLA Rajinder Rana and a section of staff of the institution had leveled allegations of wrongdoing against the former director. Following allegations by Rana and a section of staff, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur had met HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on this issue that has led to this committee being set up.

During his visit, the inquiry officer will stay at the Satpura hostel of the institution as the NIT guest house has been kept reserved for the staff of the dedicated COVID Care Centre of the NIT for their night stay, said a senior administrative officer of the institution. A few days ago, the financial and administrative powers of the former director were withdrawn by the management of the institution and had appointed NIT-Jalandhar Director Prof. Lalit Awasthy as the director of the institution on a temporary basis.

Yadava is still camping at his official residence and is waiting for the arrival of the officer from the HRD ministry. Meanwhile, the new director of the institution held talks with the staff of the institution and had also appointed Dr. Yogesh Gupta, one of the senior faculty members as the officiating registrar of the institution. The management of the institution had earlier removed Prof. Sunil Kumar from the post of the registrar.

