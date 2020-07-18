Left Menu
Kerala govt attempts to break COVID-19 transmission chain

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that the state government is trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:11 IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja speaking to reporters on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Saturday said that the state government is trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another to contain the spread of COVID-19. "We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas," said the Kerala Health Minister.

"Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50 percent, but outside the clusters, it is below 10 percent," said Shailaja. The Kerala government would prevent cluster formation and community spread of infection, she added.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that there is a community spread in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, where a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported. "The situation in some places in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district is serious as COVID-19 is spreading at a very fast rate. A large number of cases in these areas is an indication of infection spread. We can say there is a community spread in these places. The government is taking steps to coordinate all the efforts to face this serious situation," Vijayan told a press conference.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,275 COVID-19 cases in the state.

