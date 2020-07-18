Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case: NIA takes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to various locations for evidence collection

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection including their residences.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:33 IST
Gold smuggling case: NIA takes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to various locations for evidence collection
The NIA teams took the two accused in separate vehicles to different places for evidence collection. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection including their residences. The NIA team split up into two groups and took the two accused in separate vehicles to different places, including their residences, for collecting evidence in the case.

The NIA team took Sandeep Nair to his house in Aruvikkara on the outskirts of the city and also to the flat near Secretariat where, according to the probe team, the three of the prime accused persons met and hatched the plan. The investigation had found that the accused had managed to book the flat with the help of M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office. Sandeep was also taken to Vellayambalam and Maruthankuzhy as part of the evidence collection.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh was also taken to the flat near the Secretariat, after which she was taken by the NIA team to her apartment in Ambalamukku where she used to reside with her family. Meanwhile, the NIA has also request Interpol to issue a blue corner notice against Faisal Fareed, another accused in the high-profile case. Earlier, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Fareed by a special NIA court in Kochi.

Three key accused in the matter -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- are currently under the custody of the NIA, which is probing the high profile case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in the state. Swapna is the second accused and Sandeep fourth accused in the case. The matter had come to light after 30 Kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram, is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

College girl stabbed to death by lover in Coimbatore

A first-year college student was stabbed to death by a man at her residence in MR Garden here after she allegedly turned down his proposal, police said on Saturday. Her father too was injured when he tried to intervene. The crime was commit...

Soccer-Zambian league to resume despite positive COVID-19 tests

The return of the Zambian Super League on Saturday has been mired in controversy after leaders Forest Rangers revealed that 28 players and staff had tested positive for COVID-19, but were instructed to honour their fixture against Zanaco in...

Rapper Logic to retire from music after release of new album ‘No Pressure’

Rapper Logic has announced he is taking retirement from music and his upcoming album No Pressure will be his last. The rapper, 30, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, said he wants to focus on being a great father to his son with ...

Ex-Delhi MLA ensures dignity in death for COVID-19 patients

With their families quarantined or refusing to perform their last rites due to the fear of catching the infection, former Shahdara MLA Jitender Singh Shunty and his team are ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients. Shuntys non-profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020