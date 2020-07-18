Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Top stories from the western
BOM3 MH-UGC-YUVA SENA PETITION Yuva Sena moves SC for cancellation of final year exams Mumbai: The Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the final year exams of universities across states in view of the COVID-19 crisis.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:05 IST
BOM1 MH-VIRUS-MUMBAI-RECOVERY RATE Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national rate:Data Mumbai: Even as Mumbai's COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the country's financial capital is nearly 70 per cent, which is seven per cent more than the national average, official data has revealed. . BOM4 MH-SUSHANT CASE-ADITYA CHOPRA Sushant Singh Rajput death: Aditya Chopra records statement Mumbai: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films chairman Aditya Chopra on Saturday recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, an official said. .
BES3 MH-VIRUS-PM-FADNAVIS Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. . LGB2 GJ-HC-VIRUS-TESTS Ask Gujarat govt to ramp up coronavirus testing: AMA to HC Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking a direction to the state government to increase the testing for coronavirus in a big way..
