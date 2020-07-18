Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security check carried out at Bhagwati Nagar base camp ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Security forces carried out drills with metal detectors and sniffer dogs at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start in three days.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:27 IST
Security check carried out at Bhagwati Nagar base camp ahead of Amarnath Yatra
CRPF using metal detectors to search the ares . Image Credit: ANI

Security forces carried out drills with metal detectors and sniffer dogs at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday ahead of Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to start in three days. CRPF, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out security drills in and around the pilgrim rest house at Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp with the help of "latest equipment and Belgium shepherd dogs", a CRPF official said.

"We are committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra is conducted peacefully without any hindrance and are taking every precaution to ensure that. We are using the latest equipment like dual-sensor MTL, metal detectors and non-linear junction detectors (NLJD) to search the area thoroughly," the official said. He also said that for the first time CRPF is making use of Belgium shepherd dog squad in Amarnath Yatra preparations to sniff every nook and corner. The dogs are known to have great stamina and strong hearing power.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane offered prayers at Amarnath Temple. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...

Odd News Roundup: Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigeria's online dating scene and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Coronavirus fans flames of love in Nigerias online dating sceneOreoluwa Akinnawo is in his element. Lagoss bars and restaurants are shut and Nigerians are struggling to socialise. The pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020