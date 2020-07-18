Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJB VC Raghav Chadha inspects Delhi govt's floodwater harvesting project

The water extracted will be used to augment supply in North and Northwest Delhi, Chadha said. The team also visited the DJB's automation centre created to control and monitor the working of the tubewells in the Palla region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:53 IST
DJB VC Raghav Chadha inspects Delhi govt's floodwater harvesting project

Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected a 25-acre floodwater harvesting site in the Yamuna floodplains which will be used to recharge groundwater levels in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal government had last year announced the project to create eco-friendly pits in the Yamuna floodplains to collect excess floodwater from the river during the monsoon season.

The water will percolate down and recharge the groundwater levels. "Inspected Kejriwal govt's floodwater harvesting site in floodplains of Palla spread across 25 acres. The project has potential to increase groundwater levels which can be extracted during lean season to augment water supply," Chadha tweeted.

He said that the pilot project will be later extended to 1,000 acres. More than 35 piezometers  have been installed to study the impact of the project, a government statement said.

Chadha led a DJB team which also inspected the utility's water augmentation project in the Palla region. He said additional 25 million gallons per day (MGD) water can be extracted from the region.

The DJB is already extracting 25 MGD water from the Palla region. The work of installing 200 tubewells to extract another 25 MGD water will be completed in two years. The water extracted will be used to augment supply in North and Northwest Delhi, Chadha said.

The team also visited the DJB's automation centre created to control and monitor the working of the tubewells in the Palla region. Chadha stressed the need for water auditing and asked officials to install flowmeters in the entire supply system to prevent wastage of water.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

'More power to you': Riteish Deshmukh sends heartwarming birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to Bollywoods Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out a throwback picture of the duo. Dear priyankachopra- wishing you a very happy birthday- More power to you...

Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 cr: GCMMF

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, which sells and produces Amul products, said on Saturday. The federation said it aims ...

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts, said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020