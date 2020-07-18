89th MESC batch completes 105 weeks training at INS Shivaji
The 89th batch of Navy's Marine Engineering Specialisation Course (MESC) successfully completed 105 weeks of professional training at INS Shivaji. A defence release said the course completion ceremony was reviewed by Commanding Officer INS Shivaji and Station Commander LonavlaCommodore Ravnish Seth. During the three rigorous phases of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course, officers are trained on live equipment, state-of-art simulators, trainer kits, and given comprehensive classroom instructions, it said.PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:06 IST
During the three rigorous phases of Marine Engineering Specialisation Course, officers are trained on live equipment, state-of-art simulators, trainer kits, and given comprehensive classroom instructions, it said. The officers underwent 26 weeks of afloat training on Navy and Coast Guard ships for the 'Engine Room Watchkeeping Certificate', it said.
They are now ready to be appointed as assistant and senior engineer officers of frontline warships, it added. The 'Hammer' for 'Best All-Round Officer' was awarded to Lt Bharat Kandpal, while Vice Admiral Daya Shankar Rolling Trophy for 'Best Sportsman' was awarded to Lt Divyansh Singla.
The FOC-in-C (South) Rolling Trophy for 'Best International Officer' was awarded to Lt Cdr Md Mehedi Hasan (Bangladesh Navy), the official said. The 89th batch of MESC comprises 37 Indian officers and 11 from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Tanzania, Sudan, Fiji and Bangladesh.
