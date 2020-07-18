Guj: Four die while cleaning effluent tank at textile factory

Guj: Four die while cleaning effluent tank at textile factoryPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:30 IST
Four workers died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a chemical effluent tank at a textile factory in Ahmedabad district on Saturday, the police said. The incident took place on the premises of Vishal Fabrics, a unit of Chiripal Group, in Koth area of Dholka town.
"Four workers died after inhaling poisonous gas inside the chemical waste tank when they entered to clean it," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey. Further probe was on, he added.
