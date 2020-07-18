Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ICMR to conduct study on effectiveness of BCG vaccine among elders

The ICMR will conduct a multi-centric study to assess whether the BCG vaccine, used against tuberculosis, can prevent the occurrence of coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of the disease and mortality among elderly individuals residing in hotspot areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:51 IST
COVID-19: ICMR to conduct study on effectiveness of BCG vaccine among elders
The study will be carried out in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi in approximately 1,500 healthy volunteers above 60-years of age, an ICMR scientist said. Image Credit: ANI

The ICMR will conduct a multi-centric study to assess whether the BCG vaccine, used against tuberculosis, can prevent the occurrence of coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of the disease and mortality among elderly individuals residing in hotspot areas. The study will be carried out in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi in approximately 1,500 healthy volunteers above 60-years of age, an ICMR scientist said.

Sanction has already been accorded to the trial by the ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu government on July 15 to study the efficacy of BCG vaccine in the elderly.

The BCG-COVID trial, under the auspices of ICMR, would be held in five other centres -- National Institute of Occupational Health, Ahmedabad, National Institute for Research in Environmental Health in Bhopal, GS Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai, National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases in Jodhpur and AIIMS, New Delhi.

"As a part of this multi-centric study which will be carried out at six sites, elderly people not affected by coronavirus infection will be given the Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine. The same BCG vaccine that is administered to newborn babies as a part of National Immunization programme for more than 50 years in the country will be used in this study," the ICMR scientist said. "The objective is to see if the shots can prevent the occurrence of the coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of the disease and mortality rate among the elderly individuals residing in hotspot areas," the scientist said. There are pre-set criteria in the study that will decide on the eligibility of a volunteer to participate in this study.

The volunteers would be followed up closely for a period of six months post-vaccination. Those vaccinated would be followed up and if some of them get infected with COVID-19 later on, it would be assessed if the BCG vaccination stood them in good stead when compared with others of the same age group who were not vaccinated.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 2nd COVID-19 death, eight fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh rose to two on Saturday after one more person succumbed to the disease, while eight fresh cases pushed the tally in the union territory to 1,159, officials said. The 82-year-old man from Hardas villa...

Chances for deal at EU summit on Saturday "very slim" - diplomat

Chances of a deal on a coronavirus economic recovery scheme at a European Union summit on Saturday are very slim, a diplomat from an EU members state said, after two full days of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.The chance is very sli...

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Measures in place to detect fake news, hate speech, objectionable content: Facebook to HC

Online social media platform Facebook has claimed in the Delhi High Court that it has put in place measures like community standards, third-party fact-checkers, reporting tools and artificial intelligence to detect and prevent the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020